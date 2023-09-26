10 Palestinian Resistance Operasions Happened in West Bank and Jerusalem Over the Last 24 Hours

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian resistance operations have continued in the West Bank and Jerusalem againts Israeli forces and settlers over the last 24 hours.

As quoted from Shehab News Agency on Tuesday, according to Ma’ata monitoring, as of 10 resistance operations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, especially three shooting operations, throwing explosive device and molotov cocktail and three confrontations in separate areas.

Resistance fighters opened fire on occupation forces at Al-Hamra checkpoint near Jericho and targeted occupation forces with bullets in Beit Furik checkpoint in Nablus.

Resistance fighters also opened fire on occupation forces near the town of Azzun in Qalqilya, and threw explosive devices at the military site of the occupation forces in Beit Ummar in Hebron.

Palestinian youths throw Molotov cocktails and set fire to military vehicles of occupying forces during the Jalboun raid in Jenin. Confrontations also occurred in which youths threw stones at the occupying forces.

Confrontations broke out in the occupied Jerusalem town of Al-Issawiya, where Palestinian youths threw firecrackers and stones at occupying forces.

Meanwhile, the city of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, witnessed the outbreak of confrontation with occupying troops who were bombarded with stones. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)