Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis Affirm to Continue Military Operations Against Israel

Sanaa, MINA – The Houthi group in Yemen on Saturday emphasized that it would continue military action against Israel and prevent its ships from passing through the Red Sea.

“American and British aggression will not go unpunished,” he said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement was issued hours after the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, was targeted by air strikes.

The statement said “the blatant aggression of America and Britain, which comes in support of the Zionist entity, will not prevent Yemen from continuing its military operations against the Israeli enemy and preventing its ships and other ships from heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.”​​ ​ ​​​​

The Houthis added “this aggression, which will certainly not occur without punishment from our armed forces, highlights the significant impact of the Yemeni military operation against Israel’s enemies and preventing the passage of Yemeni ships and other ships of other countries carrying goods there.”

The US carried out air strikes again on Saturday in Sanaa, one day after strikes carried out by Washington and London on targets in Houthi-held territory in Yemen.

After Friday’s attack, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group vowed all American and British interests had become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and clear aggression” against Yemen.

The Houthis targeted with missiles and drones cargo ships in the Red Sea that are owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under intense Israeli attacks since October 7 with American support. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

