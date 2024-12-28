Yemen’s Ansarallah Targets Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, confirmed that it had targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the Israeli capital on Friday morning with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

“The missile successfully reached its target despite the enemy’s concealment, and the operation resulted in casualties and the suspension of air traffic at the airport,” the movement’s spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in an official statement, as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

Saree also said the armed forces targeted important Israeli sites in Tel Aviv using drones, which “successfully reached their targets.”

They also targeted the Santa Ursula ship in the Arabian Sea east of Socotra Island “with a number of drones, and the strikes were direct.”

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli army claimed the missile was “successfully shot down by air defenses, and there were no reports of its impact on the airport.”

The attack followed Israeli bombing of several targets in Yemen on Thursday night, including Sanaa International Airport and the Ras Isra oil port in Al-Hudaydah. At least three people were killed in the attack and several others were injured.

“This aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people, in fulfilling their religious, moral and humanitarian duties,” Saree said.

He stressed that their operations “will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, was about to board his plane at the airport when an Israeli airstrike targeted the site.

Two airport employees were killed and the UN plane’s assistant captain was injured in the attack, according to Ansarallah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)