At Least 65 Civilians Killed in Israeli New Attacks ok Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that at least 65 more Palestinian bodies were recovered in the last 24 hours, including eight victims pulled from the rubble following previous Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

During the same 24-hour period, at least 315 people were wounded, bringing the total toll since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza to 55,362 killed and 128,741 injured. Since the collapse of a ceasefire in March 2025 alone, Israel has killed 5,071 Palestinians and wounded more than 16,700.

Despite escalating tensions with Iran, Israeli forces have intensified attacks on Gaza. On Sunday, five Palestinians were gunned down near aid distribution centers in the Netzarim Corridor and Rafah, according to reports from central Gaza. More than 50 others were injured in these unprovoked attacks on starving civilians.

Eyewitnesses said the Israeli military gave no warning before opening fire on crowds gathered for humanitarian aid. Many now describe these supposed “safe zones” as “death traps.”

Humanitarian groups have condemned these assaults, saying they violate every principle of humanitarian law and protection.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

