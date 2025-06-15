SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Least 65 Civilians Killed in Israeli New Attacks ok Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that at least 65 more Palestinian bodies were recovered in the last 24 hours, including eight victims pulled from the rubble following previous Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

During the same 24-hour period, at least 315 people were wounded, bringing the total toll since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza to 55,362 killed and 128,741 injured. Since the collapse of a ceasefire in March 2025 alone, Israel has killed 5,071 Palestinians and wounded more than 16,700.

Despite escalating tensions with Iran, Israeli forces have intensified attacks on Gaza. On Sunday, five Palestinians were gunned down near aid distribution centers in the Netzarim Corridor and Rafah, according to reports from central Gaza. More than 50 others were injured in these unprovoked attacks on starving civilians.

Eyewitnesses said the Israeli military gave no warning before opening fire on crowds gathered for humanitarian aid. Many now describe these supposed “safe zones” as “death traps.”

Also Read: Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land Near Illegal Outpost

Humanitarian groups have condemned these assaults, saying they violate every principle of humanitarian law and protection. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 100 Killed as Israeli Attacks on Aid Centers in Gaza

Tagaid centers airstrikes Ben Gurion Airport Ceasefire Violations child hunger civilian deaths Gaza health ministry humanitarian crisis international law Iran retaliation Israel Iran conflict Israeli military. missile strikes Netzarim corridor Palestinian Casualties rafah Tehran Travel warning war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 65 Civilians Killed in Israeli New Attacks ok Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 100 Killed as Israeli Attacks on Aid Centers in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 15 More Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 17:08 WIB
International

Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 11:21 WIB
Indonesia

Cursed Be Israel for Humanitarian Crimes Against Iran: Indonesian Ulema Council

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Load More
Europe

Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress Declares “Israel Does Not Represent Us”

  • 10 hours ago
Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) (photo: IRNA)
International

Iran’s Leader Appoints New Military Commanders Following Assassinations

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 20:36 WIB
International

Saudi Becomes the First Arab Country to Condemn Israel’s Attack on Iran

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 20:50 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us