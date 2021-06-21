Yahya Al-Sinwar Swears Palestinians in Gaza to Pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque Soon

Gaza, MINA – Yahya Sinwar, the head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, said on Sunday, “We have been closer to Jerusalem, liberation and return, and I swear that we are soon to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque, liberated and purified. ”

Al-Sinwar added in a short speech at the Conference of Clans and Notables of Palestine to Support the Resistance and Al-Quds, which was held in Gaza City, that the Palestinian people with all its components are the ones who made victory in the Battle of Jerusalem – Saif Al-Quds – with their patience over hunger, siege and wars.

He also said that the nature of the Palestinians did not change with campaigns of normalization and defeat.

In his response to one of the notables who wished to have a grave in Jerusalem, Sinwar said, “You will have, in our occupied land and in Jerusalem a palace not a grave.”

Al-Sinwar expressed his confidence that many of the notables, who are very old, will have the spirit of youth in the day of the Great March, and they will race to kill the occupation and wrestle with the youth, and we are about to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque liberated. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said in a statement, “Hamas affirms its full support for what was stated in the final statement of support for the Palestinian resistance, as the only way to recover the land and liberate the human being.”

Qassem said: “This conference’s emphasis on the path of comprehensive resistance and its call to open the door to voluntary recruitment for the masses of our Palestinian people, reflects the authentic belonging to the Palestinian cause and its unchangeable principles, no matter what the cost may be.”

Qassem concluded by saying, “We support the drafting of a comprehensive tribal document that supports the Palestinian resistance and provides a real incubator for it.”