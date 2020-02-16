Why Dawn Prayer in Congregation Chosen to Defend Aqsa Mosque

By: Sakuri, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Al-Quds Online, as quoted by MINA, reported that dawn prayer in congregation every Friday with the slogan “The Great Dawn Campaign” continues at the Aqsa Mosque and other mosques in Palestine.

Tens of thousands of Muslims crowded Aqsa Mosque in Old Jerusalem, Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, and other mosques in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, at dawn prayers on Friday.

The worshipers where participated widely and asserted its defense of Al-Aqsa against Israeli occupation in settlements and holy sites.

Why was chosen at dawn?

The choice of dawn to move people to carry out the dawn prayer in congregation as the “Great Morning Campaign” is not without reason.

Pakistani cleric, Shaykh Maulana Tariq Jamil, once conveyed his da’wah experience when he went to Jordan.

When in Jordan he went to the Jordanian-Israeli border area. Arriving at the border area, when his entourage Shaykh Maulana Tariq Jamil finished his morning prayer at one of the mosques near the border, suddenly an Israeli soldier from the outside looked in the direction of the mosque.

After seeing for a while the Israeli soldier left immediately. So Shaykh Maulana Tariq Jamil approached the Israeli soldier and asked what he had done, “I just want to see how many Muslims were attending the morning prayer at the mosque,” said the Israeli soldier. Shaykh Maulana Tariq Jamil wondered, asking “why?”

He also replied “in our book it says” If throughout the world the number of Muslims present for the dawn prayer in congregation in the mosque is as much as the number of worshipers on Friday, then Israel will be destroyed at that time. ”

But when I saw in the mosque earlier the number of Muslims who came to dawn prayers in congregation was still small, so my heart was calm, because Muslims certainly could not defeat us. ”

The Glory of Dawn Prayer

Dawn is a very special time, a time when there is a change from night to morning, from dark to light.

In the Qur’an the word of God is mentioned

يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لأجل مسمى ذلكم الله ربكم له الملك والذين تدعون من دونه ما يملكون من قطمير

“He put night into day and put day into night and subdued the sun and the moon each went according to the specified time. That which (does) is the Lord your Lord, belongs to the kingdom. And those whom you exclaim (worship) besides Allah do not have anything even as thin as epidermis. ” (QS 35. Faathir 13).

ألم تر أن الله يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري إلى أجل مسمى وأن الله بما تعملون خبير

“Did you not notice that Allah put the night into the day and put the day into the night, and He subdued the sun and the moon each time until the appointed time, and indeed Allah is All-Knowing what you do”. (QS 31. Luqman 29).

وَهُوَ الَّذِي جَعَلَ اللَّيْلَ وَالنَّهَارَ خِلْفَةً لِمَنْ أَرَادَ أَنْ يَذَّكَّرَ أَوْ أَرَادَ شُكواً

“And He (also) who makes the night and day turns for people who want to take lessons or people who want to be grateful”. (QS 25. Al Furqaan 62).

Privileges of Dawn Prayer

Dawn Prayer has many features in Islam, such as:

1. Witnessed by angels

The dawn prayer is so special that Allah Almighty decrees direct commands in His Word in Surah Al Isra 78

“Establish prayer after the sun slips until dark at night, and also establish dawn prayers, in fact the dawn prayer was witnessed by angels” (QS Al Isra 78).

People who perform dawn prayers will get God’s attention on the Day of Judgment because of the gathering of angels night and day at that time where the angels report directly to Allah Subhanahu wa taala what is done by His servants at dawn and pray for the good for the believers who perform the prayer dawn.

2. Being in Allah’s guarantee,

Propeth Muhammad said

“Whoever prays dawn is under Allah’s guarantee. Therefore do not let God demand anything from you from His guarantee. Because who Allah demands it with something from His guarantee, then Allah will surely find it, and will lay it on his face in hell. ” (HR. Muslim).

3. Causes of Going to Heaven

“Whoever does the bardain prayer (dawn and asr) then he will go to heaven” (Bukhari and Muslim).

4. Barriers to Hell

“One time no one will go to hell for those who pray before the sun rises in the eastern horizon”. (Narrated by Muslim-Abu Daud).

5. Rewards Like Overnight Prayers

“And whoever dawn prayer in congregation eat as if he prayed all night”. (Muslim HR).

6. Luminous on the Day of Judgment

“Give good news to those who walk in the dark (isha ‘and dawn) towards the mosque, with a very bright light on the Day of Judgment”. (HR Ibn Majah-Tirmidhi).

7. Better than the world and its contents

“Two morning prayer rakets are better than the world and their contents”. (HR Muslim-Ahmad).

8. Release the Three Satan Bonds

“Satan makes three bonds in the nape of one of you while sleeping. In each of the devotions will say: the night is still long, go to sleep! If he rises and dhikr Allah, break one bond. If he performs his ablution, release one more tie. If then does the prayer, release the last bond “(Narrated by Bukhari).

9. Avoiding Satan Urine

In a hadith narrated by Al Bukhari and Muslim, that one of the misleading acts of Satan is to urinate humans, people who wake up late to neglect in carrying out the dawn prayer.

It was said to the Prophet Muhammad that there was a man who slept all night until morning and lost his dawn, so the Messenger of Allah said “The man has urinated on his ear”. In order to avoid this, humans should wake up at the beginning of dawn and perform dawn prayers on time.

10. Time for Praying

“At that time was the spread of grace, many requests were given and granted, and also the more perfect favors at that time”. (Shahih Muslim 6:36).

11. Time Distribution of Fortune

“After the dawn prayer do not you sleep so that you neglect to look for fortune”. (HR Thabrani)

12. Good Time for Dhikr

“So glorify Allah when you are in the evening and time is at dawn”. (Surat Ar Ruum: 17).

13. Get Safety

The Messenger of Allah once said “Verily, if Allah sends down reinforcements from heaven to the inhabitants of the earth, then Allah will avoid him from the mosque’s worshipers”. (HR Askari).

The meaning of the hadith is, people who perform the dawn prayer in congregation will avoid danger, the example that happened was when a tsunami occurred several years ago in Aceh, worshipers who were praying at dawn in the mosque were spared, whereas if we were logic at that time the area about completely swept away by the tsunami.

14. Forgiven of Sin

Propeth Muhammad “Whoever utters subhanallah wa bihamdihi subhanallahil adzim hundred times a day, he will be forgiven of all his sins even though his sin is as much as foam in the sea”. (HR Muslim and Tirmidhi).

15. Avoid hypocrisy

“The boundary between us and the hypocrites is to attend evening prayers’ and dawn prayers. That is because hypocrites will not be able to attend the two prayers “. (HR Imam Malik).

16. Can See God

“We were sitting with Propeth Muhammad, when we saw the full moon. He said: truly, you will see your Rabb as you see the moon that is not blocked in seeing it. If you are able, don’t you give up praying before the sun rises and pray before the sun sets, then do it “. (Reported by Al Bukhari and Muslim).

17. Receive Rewards like Hajj and Umrah Rewards

“Who is praying at dawn in congregation, then sitting in dhikr of Allah so the sun rises, then praying two rak’ahs, then he gets the reward of Hajj and Umrah perfect”. (HR Al Tirmidzi).

May the dawn prayer movement congregate every Friday with the slogan “The Great Dawn Campaign” will continue at the Aqsa Mosque and other mosques in Palestine and throughout the world.

Dawn prayer movement in congregation every day in mosques, mosques must continue to be campaigned for whenever and wherever. (AT/RE1)

