WFP: In Yemen, Hunger Continues to Rise

Sanaa, MINA – The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned on Sunday that hunger continues to increase in Yemen due to war and also triggered by rising prices of goods.

“Food prices and hunger continue to rise. The level of need is high with families depending on WFP food aid to survive,” WFP said on Twitter as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The UN agency warned that a prolonged Yemen crisis could destroy millions of families.

The humanitarian situation in Yemen has been exacerbated by the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal which reached more than 1,500 riyals to the US dollar in areas under the control of the Yemeni government.

Prior to the outbreak of the conflict in 2014, the dollar was priced at 215 Yemeni riyals on the local Yemeni market.

Yemen has been beset by violence and instability as the Houthis seized large parts of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition aiming to restore Yemen’s government has only exacerbated the situation and led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million in need of humanitarian aid and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according the UN. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)