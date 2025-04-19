US Airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa Port Kill 58, Injure Over 100

Sana’a, MINA – At least 58 people were killed and more than 100 injured in US airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen’s Hodeidah province on Thursday evening, according to Yemeni media outlets affiliated with the Ansarallah movement. The casualties reportedly included port workers, employees, and paramedics, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Footage aired by Al Masirah TV showed bodies scattered at the site of the strikes, highlighting the devastating impact of the attack.

In addition to the strikes on Ras Isa, US warplanes also launched nine air raids on Al Bayda in central Yemen and Sana’a in the north, as the US-led campaign against Ansarallah intensifies.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strikes, claiming they aimed to disrupt “illicit revenue streams” used by Ansarallah to fund its operations. The port had been identified as a “key fuel source” for the group, with CENTCOM alleging that fuel shipments arriving in violation of sanctions were generating significant revenue.

The US military stated the operation was intended to degrade Ansarallah’s economic infrastructure.

Thursday’s bombing marked one of the deadliest incidents since the US escalated its air campaign in mid-March under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The campaign was triggered by Ansarallah’s threats to resume attacks on international maritime routes following Israel’s renewed military offensive on Gaza on March 18.

In solidarity with Palestinians, Ansarallah has since resumed attacks on vessels linked to the US and Israel in the Red Sea and surrounding waters.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Ansarallah has launched missiles toward Israel and attacked associated ships, positioning itself as a defender of the Palestinian cause. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

