West Bank School Bombarded with Tear Gas by Israeli Forces

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces today bombarded a high school to the southwest of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus with tear gas and sound bombs causing suffocation cases and its evacuation, according to sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that the soldiers raided the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, and fired tear gas and sound bombs at the vicinity of Tal High School, disrupting classes and forcing its evacuation from students and teachers, some of whom suffered from suffocation after inhaling tear gas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces today demolished a Palestinian-owned house and two storage places in Masafer Yatta, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Rateb Jabour, an activist, told WAFA that the Israeli forces demolished a locally-owned house and two storage rooms built on an area of 150 square meters in al-Rifayia community in Masafer Yatta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)