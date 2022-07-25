Waqf Department Calls on Muslims to Visit Al-Aqsa Every Day

Al-Quds City, MINA – The Department of Islamic Waqf in Al-Quds City (Jerusalem) calls on the surrounding Muslim residents to periodically and continuously make visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque and intensify their attendance every day.

The Waqf Department stated on Sunday, the presence of Muslims is important to deter dozens of extremist Jewish settlers who continue to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound almost every day. Al-Bawabah reported it.

The department added that dozens of settlers in groups and successively entered the Al-Aqsa compound via the west side of the Magharibah Gate, to carry out Talmudic rituals and provocative tours of its grounds.

This is like what happened when dozens of extremist Jewish settlers again stormed the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Talmudic rituals under the strict control of the occupation police on Sunday.

The settlers listened to false explanations of their temple claims.

They want to impose as happened at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern city of Hebron. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)