VP Amin Calls on Indonesian Muslims to Become Pioneers of Green Economy

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President K.H Ma’ruf Amin calls on Indonesian Muslims to become pioneers of the green economy.

According to the Vice President, the green economy concept is an economic model that has been exemplified in the Quran.

“We as Muslims should be an important part of the effort to create a green economy. I hope the ulama will become the pioneers and activists of the green economy concept, ”said the Vice President while giving a virtual speech at the Nuzulul Qur’an 1442H / 2021M Commemoration on Thursday evening.

The Vice President said that green economy is believed to be able to prevent the greenhouse effect and overcome climate change. Because, this economic model is built on the basis of the awareness of the importance of ecosystems that balance human activities as economic actors with the limited availability of natural resources.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, said that the commemoration of Nuzulul Qur’an in 1442 AH this year is a momentum to keep getting closer to the Qur’an.

“That’s why Nuzulul Qur’an commemoration is an important part of maintaining Islamic tradition, especially in bringing the Al-Quran closer to life,” said the Minister of Religion who delivered remarks his office in Jakarta.

He added that this commemoration was also a momentum to imitate the values ​​of the Quran in the life of the nation and state.

“The commemoration of the Nuzulul Qur’an which falls right in the month of Ramadan is an important part of our Islam. The Nuzulul Qur’an is a momentum to keep closer to the Al-Quran, emulating the spirit of the Al-Quran within the framework of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia,” said the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)