Indonesian Vice President Receives Visit from Head of Azerbaijan Public Service Agency

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin received a courtesy visit from the Head of the Public Service and Social Innovation Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev, at the Vice President’s Palace. During the meeting, Ma’ruf was accompanied by Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Azwar Anas.

Ma’ruf expressed his gratitude to Mehdiyev for the cooperation between the two countries in the field of public service. He also showcased that Indonesia now has around 200 Public Service Malls.

“Currently, there are approximately 200 Public Service Malls scattered throughout Indonesia. We aim for in the coming years, every district in Indonesia will have Public Service Malls,” Ma’ruf said at the Vice President’s Palace, Jakarta on Monday.

Meanwhile, Azwar mentioned that Mehdiyev’s visit was to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding public service that was signed by both countries back in 2017.

“We established this MoU back in 2017 and we have just renewed the MoU with Azerbaijan,” Azwar said.

Azerbaijan has been a model country for Indonesia in providing public services. The public service model in Azerbaijan was later implemented in Indonesia, specifically in Banyuwangi Regency when Azwar served as regent.

“Since I became regent in 2014, we visited Azerbaijan and replicated it in Banyuwangi and now the government is replicating various services,” he stated.

Currently, Indonesia has Public Service Malls established in various districts and cities. Public services have also been developed based on digital platforms.

During the meeting, Mehdiyev expressed his honor that the public service model in his country could be applied in Indonesia. He mentioned that the implementation of public services in Indonesia follows the ASAN Service model implemented in Azerbaijan.

“ASAN Service is the Public Service Mall in Azerbaijan established by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 12 years ago, and the ASAN Service concept has been awarded by the United Nations twice as the best Public Service Mall,” he said.

Mehdiyev revealed that ASAN Service is a one-stop service for public services. ASAN stands for “easy,” reflecting the ease of access in public services.

“ASAN Service also includes ASAN Business which emphasizes cooperation and networking between ASAN and Indonesia,” he added. (R/RE1/P2)

