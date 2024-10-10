Indonesian Vice President Asks ASEAN to Solve Rohingya’s Issue

Vientiane, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Maruf Amin has asked ASEAN not to let the Rohingya issue be separated from efforts to resolve the Myanmar issue.

The Vice President conveyed this at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos.

“The Vice President also said that the Rohingya issue should not be separated from our efforts to resolve Myanmar. So if we want to resolve Myanmar, don’t forget that there is one element that must still be considered,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said when giving a press statement on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, Wednesday, as reported by Republika online.

According to Retno, although the resolution of the Rohingya issue is not clearly or explicitly mentioned in the Five Point Consensus (5PC) as ASEAN’s collective response to the situation in Myanmar, but inclusively it is actually implied. So, the Rohingya issue is included in it.

According to Retno, the crisis in Myanmar that destabilized the country led to many cross-border criminal activities. Among them are human trafficking and online gambling in the ASEAN region.

“The concern of transnational organized crime, online scamming, judol (online gambling), is a concern of almost all countries. This concern is conveyed in the context of Myanmar. So, unstable Myanmar causes many activities related to criminals that are cross-border in nature,” Retno said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)