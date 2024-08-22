Since Atrocities against Rohingya, No One Held Accountable

Geneva, MINA – Since atrocities began against the Rohingya seven years ago, no one has been held accountable for the crimes they endured, and the impunity cycle must be broken, the head of the UN’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nicholas Koumjian said that this week marks seven years since a wave of violent atrocities by the Myanmar security forces drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya women, men, and children to flee their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

“Myanmar. Rohingya lost their loved ones and property, and many were subjected to horrific sexual violence,” said Koumjian.

“The majority sought refuge in neighboring Bangladesh where they remain, still awaiting the day when it will be safe to return to their homes in Myanmar.”

The investigator said that no one has yet been held accountable for “these horrific crimes.”

The inaction has emboldened perpetrators in Myanmar to continue their brutal actions without fear of the consequences, said Koumjian.

“When crimes go unpunished, this can fuel more violence. This cycle of impunity must be broken.”

The investigator for the UN explained that this year, armed conflicts have increased across Myanmar, including in Rakhine State, as opposition to military rule grows.

Rohingya left ‘vulnerable’ “This has left Rohingya particularly vulnerable, with horrific reports of killings, torture, rape, and the burning of villages,” said Koumjian.

Earlier in August, a drone attack on Rohingya fleeing the violence reportedly killed a high number of civilians.

The independent mechanism has opened new investigations into these crimes.

However, the cycle of atrocities is likely to continue until the perpetrators of earlier crimes face justice, said the head of the investigating group.

“International justice is often slow, and this can be very frustrating for victims who rightly hope for justice that can bring an end to their suffering,” he said, noting that the group is doing its best to produce results. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)