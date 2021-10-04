Bangladesh Arrests Four People Related to Killing of Rohingya Figures

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – Bangladeshi authorities have arrested four people of being linked to the killing of a Rohingya leader in Cox’s Bazar, police said on Sunday.

“The four have been identified as Md.Selim, Shawkat, Abdus Salam, and Ziaur Rahman, all members of the Rohingya community,” said Md. Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, was quoted from Anadolu Agency.

According to Rafiqul Islam, they were arrested in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camp between Friday morning and Saturday night.

“Our investigation is still ongoing. We take great care to ensure that we catch the real culprits and that no innocent people are harassed,” he said.

Mohib Ullah, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, died as a result of being shot by gunmen on Wednesday night in the refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

“He was shot while discussing with other community leaders outside his office,” Police said, the Guardian reported.

Mohib Ullah is a prominent Rohingya figure who is widely praised for his service to his community.

He is also a prominent advocate for the Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim minority that has long been persecuted in Myanmar and was the target of a brutal military crackdown in 2017.

As a refugee living in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, Mohib Ullah compiled an important record of alleged military violence.

He once spoke about Rohingya rights to the international community such as at the White House, the United States and at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)