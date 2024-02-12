VP Amin Asks MUI to Support Government in Reducing Stunting Rates

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin requested that the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) play a role in becoming a government partner in accelerating action to reduce stunting cases.

“Through the Zero Stunting Action towards a Golden Indonesia 2045, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) can appear as a mobilizer of the people, as well as being a strategic partner for the government in efforts to achieve the target of accelerating the reduction of stunting,” said Vice President Ma’ruf Amin at the National Coordination Meeting of the Women’s Commission, MUI Youth and Family (KPRK) at the Vice President’s Palace on Monday as quoted from Republika Online.

The Vice President detailed that in 2022, there will still be around one in five Indonesian toddlers who will experience stunting, or long-term malnutrition.

However, to achieve the target of 14 percent stunting by 2024, extra efforts are needed that require hard work, smart work and collaborative work from all parties, including the involvement of ulama and religious leaders.

The Vice President said that ulama and religious figures have a style of approach that is easy for the public to understand.

Therefore, he called on ulama and religious leaders to be involved in reducing the stunting rate from the previous 21.6 percent in 2022 to 14 percent in 2024.

The Vice President conveyed a number of messages so that resources are quality, competitive and, most importantly, stunting-free towards a Golden Indonesia 2045.

“First, ulama must have a good understanding of stunting to convey it to the public,” said the Vice President.

Second, ulama as educators are obliged to convey messages in a good way.

Third, ulama are also seen as drivers who are expected to be able to encourage the community to be active in dealing with stunting. That way, ulama can also prevent stunted children, as well as handle children who are already stunted in the area where they live.

At the National Coordination Meeting, the MUI also carried out a Zero Stunting Action Declaration.

Deputy General Chair of the MUI, KH Marsudi Suhud, said that the handling of stunting which is currently being jointly pursued is for the common good of the Indonesian people to prepare future leaders, especially in welcoming Golden Indonesia 2045.

“We are dealing with stunting for the benefit of individuals with the real goal of a developed nation in 2045 welcoming the Golden Year,” said Marsudi. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)