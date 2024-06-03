ARMAC Attends International Conference on Mine Action Convened in Azerbaijan

The 3rd International Conference on “Mitigating Environmental İmpact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future” co-hosted by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was convened on 30-31 May 2024 in Azerbaijan’s cities of Zangilan and Baku (photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Jakarta)

Baku, MINA – Executive Director of ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) Rothna Buth for the first time attended the International Conference on Mine Action convened in Azerbaijan.

The 3rd International Conference on “Mitigating Environmental İmpact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future” co-hosted by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was convened on 30-31 May 2024 in Azerbaijan’s cities of Zangilan and Baku.

The event aimed to highlight Azerbaijan’s landmine challenge, enhance global collaboration in humanitarian demining, and explore strategies for securing funds to address the environmental fallout of landmines and other explosive war remnants.

The two-days event brought together over 300 delegates from 75 countries, including high-ranking officials from various countries, UN headquarters leadership, members of influential international organizations focused on demining, and diplomats representing their respective countries in Azerbaijan.

The conference included panel discussions focused on topics such as “Building National Capacities for Sustainable Environmental Rehabilitation”, “Resource Mobilization for a Safe and Green Future and Inclusive Transformation through Mine Action”, and “Policy integration and Advocacy for a Green Sustainable Development”.

On the sidelines of the Conference a Declaration of intent envisaging cooperation in the establishment of the Center of Excellence in the territory of Azerbaijan was signed between the Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Center will provide national, regional, and international training and capacity building, certification, and knowledge transfer in mine action, and promote research and innovation in mine action to develop the latest technologies and methodologies in humanitarian demining.

The establishment of the Center is an indicator of Azerbaijan’s intention to increase its capabilities in combating mine threats and contribute to global efforts for a mine-free world.

This initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace, security and sustainable development, regional and global cooperation in accordance with both national and international aspirations.

As a conclusion of the event “The Declaration of the 3rd International Conference on “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future” was adopted. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)