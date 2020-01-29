Ustadz Abdul Somad Awarded Professor from UNISSA Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, MINA – Ustadz Abdul Somad (UAS) was awarded the title of “Visiting Professor” from Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), Brunei Darussalam.

“With the great respect the joy of announcing by UNISSA has agreed to His Excellency Professor Doctor to be appointed as Visiting Professor at Usuluddin Faculty, UNISSA for a period of two (2) years beginning on January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 at Fakulti Usuluddin, UNISSA, “said a written statement from the campus which was uploaded in UAS account on Tuesday.

UNISSA really hopes that Abdul Somad can contribute in the form of energy and thought to help advance and realize excellence, especially at the Faculty of Usuluddin.

After his inauguration, he then gave a Public Lecture in front of the Chancellor, Deans, Professors, and students.

Previously, UAS earned a Doctorate Degree in the Hadith Department at the World Research and Studies Institute (IWRSI) Omdurman Islamic University, Sudan, with the title of the dissertation “The contribution of Hadratussyaikh Muhammad Hasyim Ashari (1871-1947) in the Distribution of Hadith in Indonesia” with cumlaude in December, in Khartoum. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)