US Removes Sudan from List of Terrorism Sponsoring Countries

Khartoum, MINA – The United States Embassy in Khartoum confirmed that the country had removed Sudan from its supporting terrorism list.

“The foreign minister has signed a notice declaring the withdrawal of Sudan as a state supporting terrorism which is effective from today (14 December). The notification will be published on the Federal Register,” the embassy said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Monday.

On October 23, President Donald Trump notified Congress of his intention to cancel Khartoum’s appointment as the sponsoring state for theory.

The Sudanese regime under Omar al-Bashir has been blamed for attacks on the US interests, including the attack on the destroyer USS Cole in 2000 and the bombing of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

Sudan then agreed to normalize relations with Israel following Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994, and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020.

Last week, Morocco also agreed to continue relations with Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)