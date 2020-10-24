Factions: Sudanese-Israeli Normalization is A New Stab for Palestinians

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Struggle Faction has responded strongly to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel.

Wasel Abu Yusef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said, “The joining of Sudan to the Israeli Occupation is a new stab behind the Palestinian people and a betrayal of just causes and a departure from the Arab Peace Initiative.”

Meanwhile, a prominent leader in the Hamas movement, Sami Abu Zuhri, said as quoted by the Shehab News Agency that the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel is “painful.”

Abu Zuhri added that via Twitter, the announcement of normalization of relations between Sudan and the occupation is a painful issue and inconsistent with Sudan’s history of supporting the Palestinian cause.

On the same day, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement regarded the normalization of the Sudanese regime’s relations with Tel Aviv as a “free gift to Israel.”

“The Sudanese regime slides into Sudan into Israel’s arms and it gives free gifts to Israel and pays for the food of the poor and displaced Sudanese people, large sums of money to get American satisfaction,” said movement spokesman Dawood Shehab.

He added “They recorded a black book on the history of Sudan.”

“We are sure that the Sudanese people and the national parties in Sudan will not accept, and the forces of revolution and change ahead of decisive choices will determine the course of change in this country which we dearly care for,” he continued.

The Democratic Front condemn the normalization agreement between Sudan and the Zionist entity, which is a stab in front of the Palestinian people’s national rights, a violation of the principles, Arabism values, ​​and free services to the occupation to continue its crimes against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Popular Front said the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel is a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. (T/RE1)

