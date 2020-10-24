Trump: Sudan Agrees to Normalize Relations with Israel

Washington, MINA – The President of the United States (US) Donald Trump on Friday announced that Sudan has agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

Trump announced this from the Oval Office, White House, Washington DC after he and Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok and Sudanese civilian PM Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held a meeting.

In his Twitter account, Trump called the agreement to normalize relations this time as a major victory for the US and world peace. Thus quoted from CNN on Saturday.

The agreement at the same time made Sudan, a poor country hit by a prolonged conflict out of the US terrorism blacklist.

Meanwhile, Hamdok expressed his gratitude to Trump without mentioning recognition of Israel.

“This decision will open wide the door for a viable Sudanese return to the international community and the global financial and banking sector, as well as regional and international investment,” Hamdok’s office said in a statement.

On the other hand, TV Sudan said that Sudan actually did not agree to end the war and normalize relations with Israel. (T/RE1)

