Sudan Islamic Authority Issues Fatwa Prohibiting Normalization with Israel

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese Islamic Authority on Friday issued a fatwa prohibiting normalization of relations with Israel.

Local media reported that the fatwa was issued amid reports the two countries would sign an agreement to establish normal relations, according to official sources. MEMO reported.

Last month, Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Omar Qamar Al-Din, said the US government had pledged to study the possibility of removing Sudan from the list of “countries sponsoring terrorism”, if Khartoum established ties with Israel.

“The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has visited at the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and submitted two files, the first is normalization between Sudan and Israel, and the second is removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism,” he said.

Since the overthrow of former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019, the issue of rapprochement between Khartoum and Washington has been accelerating.

The US has imposed economic sanctions on Sudan since 1997 and has listed it as one of the countries sponsoring terrorism since 1993. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)