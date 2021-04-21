Sudan Cancels Israel’s Boycott Law

Khartoum, MINA – Sudan scrapped a law on boycotting Israel as part of efforts to normalize with the country.

The law, in effect since 1958, prohibits doing relations with Israel, including business relations with Israeli citizens, companies and interests.

The ban also prohibits direct or indirect imports of Israeli goods. Thus, it was quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Those who violate the law face up to 10 years in prison.

“We recently approved the bill during a joint meeting of the Council of Sovereignty and the Council of Ministers to overturn the Israeli boycott law,” Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said on Twitter.

Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel last year after pressure from the United States following the removal of the African country from the US blacklist. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)