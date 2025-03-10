US Arrests Pro-Palestinian Columbia Graduate Mahmoud Khalil Amid Visa Controversy

New York, MINA – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate and pro-Palestinian activist, at his university-owned residence in New York on Saturday night. The arrest has sparked legal challenges and concerns over free speech on American campuses, Anadolu Agency reported.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the arrest, stating that it was conducted in line with President Donald Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism and in coordination with the U.S. State Department.

“On March 9, 2025, in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism, and in coordination with the Department of State, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student. Khalil led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization,” McLaughlin told Anadolu in a statement.

However, Khalil’s attorney, Amy Greer, has disputed the legality of the arrest, arguing that Khalil is a legal permanent resident and not on a student visa. She has filed a habeas corpus petition demanding his release.

“Last night, ICE agents wrongfully arrested Mahmoud Khalil, claiming his student visa was revoked — even though Mahmoud is a legal permanent resident (green card) and not in the U.S. on a student visa,” Greer said.

According to Writers Against the War on Gaza (WAWOG), Khalil and his pregnant wife were entering their building when two plainclothes DHS agents forced their way in. Initially, the agents cited visa revocation as the reason for the arrest, but when his wife presented his green card, they allegedly claimed that had been revoked as well.

The arrest follows a recent announcement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that foreign nationals, including international students, who express support for Hamas or other groups designated as terrorist organizations would face visa denial and deportation.

Khalil was an active participant in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including recent protests at Barnard College following the expulsion of three student activists. His detention comes amid an online campaign by pro-Israel groups calling for his removal.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on Khalil’s case specifically, stating that visa revocations are confidential. However, a spokesperson confirmed that the agency has broad authority to revoke visas under Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) if a visa holder is deemed inadmissible.

Columbia University acknowledged reports of ICE activity around campus but stated that “law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public University areas, including University buildings.”

The arrest coincides with the Trump administration’s decision to cancel approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, citing the school’s failure to address alleged anti-Semitism amid pro-Palestinian protests. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

