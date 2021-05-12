Update from Gaza: 43 Martyrs, Including 13 Children

Gaza Strip, MINA – From Monday until Wednesday, as 43 Gaza civilians have been killed in several Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Israel has attacked several locations in the Gaza Strip and targeted civilians since Monday night, injuring 296 people and killing 43 people, including 13 children, 3 women and a disabled men.

Israeli warplanes also destroyed a 10-story building (tower), Al-Jawhara in Gaza City, after warning its people to leave it, flattening it to the ground.

In another location, another 12-storey Hanadi Tower in the Al-Rimal neighborhood was also targeted and destroyed by Israeli combat aircraft.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a car, killing 5 people, including a woman, in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

Palestinian journalist Reema Saad and his two children were also killed in an Israeli air strike on their apartment in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a residential home in Tal Al-Hawa and a park in the Ash-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza.

In addition, massive confrontations occurred in various areas in Palestine, causing dozens of injuries and Gaza needed a lot of medicine to deal with the many injured victims of this aggression. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).