Update from Gaza: 65 Martyrs, Including Children and Women

Gaza, Palestine, MINA – The victims of the Israeli attack on Gaza reached 65 people martyred.

A ccording to the latest data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health received by MINA on Thursday at 01.00 WIB, 15 of them were children and five women.

Meanwhile, 365 other victims were declared injured and treated in various hospitals in Gaza including the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in North Gaza.

The media in Gaza reported that when this news was published, the Zionist Israel continued to carry out attacks, even more than six bombardment points were taking place.

Meanwhile, the Saroya Al-Quds Resistance Movement faction stressed that it would continue to fight back.

“Saraya targeted Tel Aviv, Dimona, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot and other occupied cities with dozens of large, intense and concentrated salvo rockets,” read the statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)