UNRWA Says Gaza Faces the Most Intense Bombardment Since WWII

Geneva, MINA – On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UNRWA highlights the “suffering of Palestinian refugees,” Anadolu Agency reported.

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) stated on Friday that Gaza is enduring the most intense bombardment of civilians since World War II.

In a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UNRWA emphasized the “suffering of Palestinian refugees,” noting that “it remains the longest unresolved refugee crisis in the world.”

“Last year, Gaza experienced the most severe bombing of civilians since World War II,” the agency said.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, recognized by the UN since 1977, is rooted in Resolution 181, passed by the UN General Assembly on November 29, 1947. The resolution proposed the partition of Palestine into “Arab” and “Jewish” states.

Israel has launched a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip following cross-border attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year. These attacks resulted in over 44,300 fatalities—mostly women and children—and injured more than 104,900 individuals.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn increasing international condemnation, with officials and organizations labeling the assaults and blockade of aid deliveries as deliberate attempts to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)