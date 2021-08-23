UNICEF Warns Millions of Lebanese People Face Water Shortage

Beirut, MINA – UNICEF warned that more than four million of Lebanese people could face critical water shortages or be cut off altogether in the coming days.

“Lebanon, with a population of six million, is at the lowest point in a two-year financial crisis, with fuel and gasoline shortages, widespread power outages and long queues at some of the petrol stations still operating,”said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement.

“Vital facilities such as hospitals and health centers do not have access to clean water because to a lack of electricity, which can put lives at risk,” Henrietta continue, quoted from Al Arabiya, on Sunday, August 22

Henrietta stressed, if four million people were forced to use unsafe and expensive water sources, public health and hygiene would be compromised, also Lebanon could see an increase in water-borne diseases, in addition to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Lebanon devastation, which began with a financial crisis caused by corruption and mismanagement of the state, quickly spread to every aspect of daily life.

The Lebanese pound, which has been pegged to the US dollar for years, has lost more than 90 percent of its value over the past 18 months.

Electricity in most places is barely available an hour a day, while the fuel needed for power generation is also limited.

Basic medicines have been missing from pharmacy shelves for months and private hospitals warn they are losing all electric supplies for hours. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)