UNICEF: Due to Covid-19, Poor Children Increases to 86 Million

New York, MINA – A report published by the UN Agency for the welfare of children (UNICEF) says Covid-19 outbreak caused the number of poor children in the world which is estimated to increase to 86 million by the end of 2020.

The report highlights the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic and its implications for children, especially in low and middle income countries. Thus quoted from Quds Press on Saturday, May 30.

That number represents a 15 percent increase from a total of 672 million children living below the poverty line. About two-thirds live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

While the largest number is in the Middle East and North Africa region, which is currently still in armed conflict.

Most children have difficulty in accessing health and education as well as adequate nutrition.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Four said, the pandemic had caused an unprecedented social and economic crisis, which was depleting resources on which families throughout the world had relied.

“Financial difficulties experienced by families undermine efforts to reduce child poverty that has been sought,” he said.

Before the pandemic, two-thirds of children worldwide had not even received any form of social protection, making it difficult for families to withstand financial shocks at a time like this.

To address the impact of coronavirus on children living in poor families, UNICEF has called for the expansion of social protection systems and programs, including cash transfers, school meals, and child support.

The organization also urges countries to invest in social protection, fiscal policy, labor, and other labor market interventions. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)