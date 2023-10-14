UN Secretary General Urges Israel to Reconsider Gaza Evacuation Order

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the government of Israel to reconsider its evacuation order in northern Gaza, which affects half of the 2.3 million people living in the Palestinian territory.

“We have approached a moment of calamitous escalation, and find ourselves at a critical crossroads,” Guterres wrote in an opinion piece published in the New York Times as quoted by Al Jazeera.

“It is imperative that all parties and those with influence over them do everything possible to avoid fresh violence or spillover of the conflict to the West Bank and the wider region.”

Before the order was made, Israel already imposed a total blockade of Gaza, cutting its electricity and water, and preventing food from entering the area, in response to the Hamas attack last week.

Human rights advocates and political analysts describe the decision as a violation of international law. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)