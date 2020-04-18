UN Secretary General Calls on Israel to Protect Palestinian Prisoners

Ramallah, MINA – The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres instructs Nikolay Mladenov, the UN Envoy for Middle East Peace to ensure that Palestinians held in Israeli prisons receive protection during coronavirus outbreak or Covid-19.

In a letter intended for the Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat, Guterres mentioned things that needed to be done to prevent the spread in jails, one of which is test coronavirus to prisoners.

The UN Secretary General also called for reducing cell density and separating sick prisoners to reduce the risk of being infected by Covid-19. Thus quoted from Wafa News Agency on Saturday, April 18.

In addition, Guterres called on the international community to pressure Israel to protect captured Palestinians and release them at risk of being infected by coronavirus, such as elderly, sick, and women. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)