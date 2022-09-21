UN Secretary: Cooperation and Dialogue to Maintain Global Peace

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed that cooperation and dialogue is the only way forward to maintain global peace.

“No force or group alone can make decisions,” Guterres said while speaking at the opening of high level week, the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on Tuesday as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Guterres also showed a photo of the first UN chartered ship carrying grain from Ukraine to the Horn of Africa region, where millions of people are on the brink of starvation.

“Let us work as one, as a world coalition, as united nations,” he stressed.

“The differences between developed and developing countries, between the North and the South, between the privileged and the rest, are becoming more dangerous by the day,” Guterres added.

According to him, it is these roots of geopolitical tensions and lack of trust that are poisoning every area of ​​global cooperation, from vaccines to trade.

High level week or commonly known as open debate is a meeting and also speeches from heads of state or government of all members of the United Nations who are present in front of the assembly. This year it will take place from 20 to 26 September 2022.

This year, open debates will be held completely as normal as before the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost all heads of state or government from 193 UN member states were physically present. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)