UN Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents

New York, MINA – The United Nations has rejected the proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinian residents outside the Gaza Strip.

“We will oppose any plan that would result in the forcible displacement of people or lead to any form of ethnic cleansing,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press conference on Monday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Previously, Trump had called for the “cleansing” of Gaza and the relocation of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, describing the Israeli-blockaded area as a “demolition site” following Israel’s genocidal war.

Dujarric reminded that Egypt, Jordan, and the Arab League also opposed Trump’s proposal.

“Egypt, Jordan, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued statements strongly rejecting any calls for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land,” he emphasized.

The Zionist Israeli military aggression in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in the martyrdom of 47,300 Palestinians and left 111,500 others injured.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, 2025, suspending Israeli aggression in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

