UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Warehouses Despite Increased Entry Approvals

Gaza, MINA – Despite Israel approving the entry of more aid trucks into Gaza, none of the humanitarian supplies have reached distribution points, according to the United Nations, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Today one of our teams waited several hours for the Israeli green light to access the Kareem Shalom area and collect the nutrition supplies. Unfortunately, they were not able to bring those supplies into our warehouse,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing on Tuesday.

He clarified that although more supplies have technically entered Gaza, logistical and security challenges have prevented their delivery. “We have not been able to secure the arrival of those supplies into our warehouses and delivery points,” Dujarric stated.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday that Israel approved approximately 100 trucks of aid, a significant increase from just nine the previous day. However, only about four trucks were actually allowed through, and many remain stuck due to complex crossing procedures and delays.

Dujarric emphasized the multifaceted hurdles in aid distribution, including the need for clearance from Israeli security forces and ensuring safety in the volatile region. “Things have to cross the fence from Israel into Gaza, be unloaded and reloaded, and then we need permission for our teams to pick them up,” he explained.

He described the conditions on the ground as congested and unstable, making the already difficult process even more dangerous. “Distributing aid is a very long, complex, complicated and dangerous process,” Dujarric concluded. []

