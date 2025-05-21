SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Warehouses Despite Increased Entry Approvals

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah

Gaza, MINA – Despite Israel approving the entry of more aid trucks into Gaza, none of the humanitarian supplies have reached distribution points, according to the United Nations, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Today one of our teams waited several hours for the Israeli green light to access the Kareem Shalom area and collect the nutrition supplies. Unfortunately, they were not able to bring those supplies into our warehouse,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing on Tuesday.

He clarified that although more supplies have technically entered Gaza, logistical and security challenges have prevented their delivery. “We have not been able to secure the arrival of those supplies into our warehouses and delivery points,” Dujarric stated.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday that Israel approved approximately 100 trucks of aid, a significant increase from just nine the previous day. However, only about four trucks were actually allowed through, and many remain stuck due to complex crossing procedures and delays.

Also Read: Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Deception Over Gaza Aid, Denies Entry of Relief Supplies

Dujarric emphasized the multifaceted hurdles in aid distribution, including the need for clearance from Israeli security forces and ensuring safety in the volatile region. “Things have to cross the fence from Israel into Gaza, be unloaded and reloaded, and then we need permission for our teams to pick them up,” he explained.

He described the conditions on the ground as congested and unstable, making the already difficult process even more dangerous. “Distributing aid is a very long, complex, complicated and dangerous process,” Dujarric concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Appeals to Indonesia Amid Bombardment: “Call for Ceasefire”

Tagaid trucks blockade distribution delay Famine Risk food insecurity Gaza humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis IDF Israel Kareem Shalom logistics Stéphane Dujarric UN UN OCHA

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Warehouses Despite Increased Entry Approvals

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Deception Over Gaza Aid, Denies Entry of Relief Supplies

  • 2 hours ago
Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tulkarem Under Siege of Israeli Occupation Army for 114th Day

  • 21 hours ago
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
International

Israel’s Food Distribution in Gaza Politically Driven, Not Humanitarian: UN

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 13:41 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

UNRWA Mourns Over 300 Staff Killed in Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 11:21 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Suffer Respiratory Illness Ahead of Hajj Peak Season

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 13:41 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

  • Sunday, 18 May 2025 - 16:33 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesians Unite at Monas to Urge End to Gaza Blockade and Genocide

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:12 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 20:22 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us