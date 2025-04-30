UN Warns of Gaza Health Care Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade on Fuel and Aid

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations raised the alarm on Tuesday over the collapse of essential health care services in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of critical fuel and humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing that access to essential health care remains severely limited, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Dujarric reported that over 150,000 women are at risk of severe health complications due to the worsening conditions.

He also highlighted that fuel supplies are nearly exhausted, with benzene almost entirely depleted and diesel reserves critically low. The remaining fuel is being prioritized for essential services such as health care, water sanitation, and telecommunications.

Efforts by humanitarian partners to retrieve fuel from restricted areas have been consistently denied by Israeli authorities. “Today alone, five coordinated humanitarian movements were attempted, but four were denied. The only approved movement involved staff rotation, not aid delivery,” Dujarric stated, citing a rejected attempt to collect fuel from Rafah.

The renewed Israeli assault on Gaza, which began on March 18, broke a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that had been in place since January 19. Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, over 52,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

