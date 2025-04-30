SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Warns of Gaza Health Care Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade on Fuel and Aid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The United Nations raised the alarm on Tuesday over the collapse of essential health care services in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of critical fuel and humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing that access to essential health care remains severely limited, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Dujarric reported that over 150,000 women are at risk of severe health complications due to the worsening conditions.

He also highlighted that fuel supplies are nearly exhausted, with benzene almost entirely depleted and diesel reserves critically low. The remaining fuel is being prioritized for essential services such as health care, water sanitation, and telecommunications.

Efforts by humanitarian partners to retrieve fuel from restricted areas have been consistently denied by Israeli authorities. “Today alone, five coordinated humanitarian movements were attempted, but four were denied. The only approved movement involved staff rotation, not aid delivery,” Dujarric stated, citing a rejected attempt to collect fuel from Rafah.

The renewed Israeli assault on Gaza, which began on March 18, broke a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that had been in place since January 19. Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, over 52,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Palestine

Norway Officially Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Palestine

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army to Expand Ground Aggression on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 14:38 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB

