UN Warns of Rising Hunger in Gaza Amid Israeli Blockade

New York, MINA – The United Nations has sounded the alarm over worsening malnutrition in the Gaza Strip as Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid enters its second month, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Friday that hunger is spreading rapidly, with injured and sick people left untreated.

The World Food Program (WFP) declared it had “depleted all food stocks” for families in Gaza, citing the closure of border crossings by Israel since March 2. Dujarric emphasized that as the occupying power, Israel is obligated under international law to ensure access to food, medical supplies, and humanitarian relief.

Displacement also remains a major issue. A new Israeli order covers 7.5 square kilometers in North Gaza, adding to a growing list of areas marked as “no-go” zones. According to the UN, about 70% of Gaza is now affected by displacement orders or access restrictions for aid workers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)