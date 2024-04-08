UN Rapporteur: UNSC’s Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire Must be implemented

Gaza, MINA – UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, said on Saturday that the United Nations Security Council’s resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is entirely binding and must be implemented, Wafa reports.

Albanese said in a press statement that there has been no clear action regarding the cessation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and it should be achieved as soon as possible, emphasizing that Security Council resolutions are fully binding and must therefore be enforced.

She stressed that “there are many things that must be done” to ensure the flow of aid into Gaza, including the opening of all crossings, adding, “It seems to me that we have not reached this stage yet because a ceasefire has not been declared.”

Albanese pointed out that Israel, the occupying power, bears the responsibility of ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, but it has not fulfilled these obligations.

Expressing her concerns about Israel’s plan for a ground assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, Albanese said, “An attack on Rafah would be a disaster upon a disaster, and a disaster within a disaster. (T/RE1/P2)

