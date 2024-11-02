UN Officials Warn Entire Population in Northern Gaza at Risk of Death

New York, MINA – Top UN officials warned in a statement that Palestinians are at risk of dying from ‘disease, famine and violence.’

United Nations agencies described the situation in the northern Gaza Strip as “apocalyptic”, amid a bloody Israeli military aggression and siege for over three weeks, Reuters news agency reported.

The heads of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) among other humanitarian aid organizations issued a statement warning of the looming risk of death of the entire population in northern Gaza.

“The entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence,” the statement said as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

The UN officials voiced in their statement frustration over Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip despite the dire need.

“Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of the needs due to the access constraints. Basic, life-saving goods are not available,” they said.

The UN officials further slammed the constraints imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on humanitarian aid agencies and workers.

“Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need,” they added. (T/RE1/P2)

