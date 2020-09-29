UN Mission Calls Israeli Forces Full of Human Rights Violations

Geneva, MINA – Lebanon’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva on Monday called the Israeli occupation forces have full of a history of gross human rights violations.

“The occupation forces are armed with the most ferocious weapons and have nuclear arsenal that threatens their neighbors,” the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement responding to Israeli envoys at a session for the UN Human Rights Council.

“This (troop) has a history full of gross human rights violations and committing international crimes, in Lebanon and in other Arab territories it occupies,” the statement said, as quoted by Nahar Net.

The ministry stressed that the international community must one day fulfill its task of prosecuting perpetrators of crimes.

“Today, we commemorate 38 years of the Sabra and Shatila massacres, one of the worst crimes against humanity in modern history,” the mission added. “Lebanon emphasizes its right to fight to free its land and defend its sovereignty.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)