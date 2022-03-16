UN: March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia

New York, MINA – The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution, proposed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution has adopted two years since an extremist killed more than 50 Muslims in New Zealand terror attacks on two mosques.

The resolution was introduced on Tuesday by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram on behalf of the OIC.

“Islamophobia is a reality. Its manifestations, hate speech, discrimination and violence against Muslims are proliferating in some parts of the world,” he said.

“Such acts of discrimination, hostility and violence against Muslim individuals and communities constitute a grave violation of their human rights and violate their freedom of religion and belief. They also cause great suffering in the Islamic world,” he said.

Akram cited the words of the UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, who said: “Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, institutional suspicion and fear of Muslims and those deemed to be Muslims have risen to epidemic proportions.”

The adoption of the resolution follows years of discussion about the need for an international day to combat Islamophobia, which began in Makkah in 2019 after the mosque attacks in New Zealand.

At the time, OIC members, including Saudi Arabia, “stressed the need to combat hatred and fear of Islam and Muslims.” (T/RE1)

