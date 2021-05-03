UN Sends Humanitarian Aid to Syria’s Northwestern Idlib

Idlib, MINA – The UN sent 65 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

The trucks crossed into Idlib through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, according to UN officials in the province, MEMO reported on Sunday.

People in need residing in Idlib and its surrounding areas will receive the relief materials.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)