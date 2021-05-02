Report: Discrimination Against American Muslim Increased

Washington, MINA – A new report from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) notes an increase in complaints about bias directed at Muslims in the country.

The Muslim advocacy organization detailed that discrimination cases in the past year were the biggest so far.

According to Religion News Service, a report entitled “Resilience in the Face of Hate: The 2021 Civil Rights Report” found a nine percent increase in complaints in 2020, even as hate crimes fell by 20 percent.

The researchers did not provide a reason for the increase in complaints but suggested that the decline in hate crimes was indirectly due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The report details 6,144 civil rights complaints CAIR received, either at its national headquarters in Washington, DC, or through its nationwide affiliates, by 2020.

CAIR identified seven categories of complaints, in addition to immigration and travel issues, the organization tracks enforcement, law surveillance and outreach issues, prisoner rights issues, incidents involving educational facilities, direct discrimination, incidents of hatred to bias and other incidents.

Of the more than 6,000 complaints, 2,069 incidents were classified as “other,” indicating the amorphous nature of anti-Muslim hate practices and discrimination.

Examples provided in the report range from overtly biased acts, such as an Oklahoma business putting up a sign saying it will not serve Muslims, to more subtle incidents in which Muslims receive unexpected delays or other disruptions in business or public service transactions. .

Around 1,814 complaints related to immigration and travel-related issues were recorded. More than half reported employment discrimination, totaling 1,151. That includes incidents at some of the country’s biggest companies, such as the Walmart and McDonald’s franchises.

Other incidents have ranged from individuals being denied access to hidden weapons licenses to several instances of denial of religious accommodation for Muslim prisoners held in state and state-run correctional facilities.

Of the 114 incidents involving educational institutions, 44 percent of them were incidents of bullying against employees or students.

“This important report clearly demonstrates the need for continued vigilance in defending civil rights for Muslim Americans and members of all other minority communities,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad in a statement released with the report.

“It is imperative that those who challenge growing bigotry and hatred receive the support they need to face this critical challenge,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)