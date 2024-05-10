UN General Assembly to Hold Vote on Full Membership of Palestine

New York, MINA – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday at 10.00 local time will vote on a resolution demanding recognition of Palestine as a full member state, similar to other countries around the world.

Voting on the resolution will be carried out by 193 members, serving as a global survey of support for Palestine’s demand for full membership in international organizations.

Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the UN and its specialized agencies, Omar Awadallah, told WAFA that Palestine meets the conditions for acceptance of membership outlined in Article 4 of the UN Charter.

Passage of the resolution requires a two-thirds vote from the UN General Assembly, which would signal Palestine’s eligibility to become a full member state, thereby enhancing its legal status in the UN and its affiliated organizations.

Awadallah explained that the General Assembly’s recognition of Palestine as a full member state would allow Palestine to sit among the member states in alphabetical order, speak on any agenda at the UN, deliver speeches to international groups on behalf of Palestine, and submit resolutions on behalf of Palestine.

He affirmed Palestine’s right to full membership and self-determination, noting that 144 countries recognize it and fulfill all obligations and responsibilities in UN institutions required for full membership.

Earlier this month, Palestine submitted a request to the Security Council to reconsider its 2011 application for full UN membership.

The United States used its veto on April 18 to prevent Palestine from gaining full membership.

At that time, a resolution proposed by Algeria, recommending that the General Assembly accept the State of Palestine as a UN member, was supported by 12 of the 15 members of the Security Council, with the United States opposing it and the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstaining.

Currently, Palestine holds observer state status, a designation granted by the UN General Assembly in 2012. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)