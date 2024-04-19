Indonesia Calls the US Veto on Palestine’s Membership in the UN a Betrayal of Peace

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia said the veto carried out by the United States, one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council on the draft resolution for full Palestinian membership in the UN betrayed the shared aspiration to create long-term peace in the Middle East region.

“This veto once again betrays our shared aspirations to create long-term peace in the Middle East,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at X on Friday.

Palestine failed to become a full member of the UN after the United States blocked the request. The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the repeated failure of the UN Security Council to pass the resolution on full membership of Palestine.

“Indonesia deeply regrets the failure of the UN Security Council for the umpteenth time to pass a resolution regarding Palestine’s full membership in the UN, due to a veto by one of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council,” it added.

However, Indonesia reiterated that it will continue to support Palestine to officially become a full member of the UN so that its position is equal to other countries. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)