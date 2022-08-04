UN Condemns Israel’s ‘Coercive Policy’ Over Palestinian Expulsion

New York, MINA – The United Nations on Wednesday accused Israel of causing the eviction of Palestinians living in areas of the Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a report, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said around 100 Palestinians were forced to leave the Ras At-Teen Bedouin community near the city of Ramallah last month.

The report cites intolerable living conditions as a result of Israel’s “acts of coercion”, settler violence and the demolition of their shelters as reasons forcing Palestinian residents to leave their communities.

The UN report calls on Israeli authorities to stop their policy of house demolition and land confiscation, hold settlers accountable for their violence against the Palestinian population and prevent Israeli forces from using excessive force against them.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates show there are about 660,000 settlers living in 145 settlements and 140 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)