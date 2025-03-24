SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: PIC

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has strongly condemned the recent racist statements made by Israeli extremist Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in which he advocated for the expansion and normalization of settlements in the occupied West Bank, Palinfo reported.

Hamas labeled these remarks as a desperate attempt to alter the status quo and further entrench the colonial occupation of Palestinian land.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas described the statements as reaffirming that settlements in all forms represent a racist, colonialist project designed to displace the Palestinian people, seize their land and holy sites, and impose an apartheid system.

The movement emphasized that such actions are in clear violation of international and humanitarian laws.

Also Read: UNRWA Chief Warns of Imminent Hunger Crisis in Gaza Due to Israeli Blockade

Hamas also vowed that the Palestinian people, along with their resistance in the occupied West Bank, would continue to thwart the occupation’s efforts to solidify settlements.

They affirmed their determination to confront these aggressive projects, regardless of the sacrifices required.

The statement called on Arab and Islamic nations, as well as people worldwide, to take responsibility in challenging the settlement expansion and to end the international silence surrounding the daily crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians and their land. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Targets Nasser Medical Complex, Dozens Killed in Gaza

TagApartheid Arab nations Bezalel Smotrich Colonization. Hamas Human Rights international law Islamic Nations Israeli settlements occupation. Palestinian land Palestinian resistance West Bank

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister's Remarks on Settlements

