Knesset Approves Decision to Transfer Land Authority to Itamar Ben-Gvir

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Knesset General Assembly approved on Thursday the Israeli government’s decision to transfer responsibility for the Land Authority to the extremist Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, Wafa reports.

The decision was approved by the support of 55 Knesset members and 51 opposition.

This gives Ben-Gvir the responsibility to demolish homes in the Arab community within the 1948 lands under the pretext of unlicensed construction, noting that the enforcement of these powers has never been applied among Jews.

It is noteworthy that these powers were under the responsibility of the Israeli Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich.

The approval came after the Haredi parties agreed to support the transfer of powers to Ben Gvir, in exchange for Ben Gvir’s agreement to support a law that allows content to be unavailable on cell phones, which will lead to absolute control over about 600,000 cell phone holders in the Haredi community. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)