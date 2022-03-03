UN Approves Resolution Condemning Russia

New York, MINA – The United Nations General Assembly has on Wednesday approved a non-binding resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and demanding an immediate withdrawal.

The resolution, which was backed by 141 of the 193-member assembly, was passed in a rare emergency session convened by the UN Security Council, Al Jazeera reported.

Russia joined Belarus, which has served as a launching pad for the invading forces of Russia, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria in voting against the resolution. Thirty-five members, including China, abstained.

“The people in Ukraine desperately need peace and people around the world are demanding it,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said in an interview after the vote.

As quoted from Al Jazeera, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it was impossible to verify that claim.

Meanwhile, the United Nations’ human rights office said on Thursday it had recorded the deaths of 136 civilians, including 13 children, in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)