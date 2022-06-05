UN Announces Change of Turkish Name to Turkiye

New York, MINA – The United Nations (UN) has officially confirmed the change of name Turkey to Turkiye in all languages.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric made this statement on Friday in an official statement.

Previously, in January 2022, President Erdogan said he would change the name Turkey to Turkiye. According to him, the word Turkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values ​​of the Turkish nation.

Türkiye is the name used for the country in Turkish, and the country is now looking to take that name internationally.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu has also tweeted a photo of himself signing the letter.

The letter appears to be addressed to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Later, he said the change was expected to end the process of “increasing our country’s brand value,” an initiative started by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the country for nearly two decades.

Based on information, the country has made several attempts to change its name to Turkiye. One of them is changing the brand on its products from “made in Turkey” to “made in Turkiye”.

Anadolu news agencies and TRT World use “Türkiye” in their English broadcasts. One TRT World article tries to explain why by referring to an English dictionary: Flip through the Cambridge Dictionary and “turkey” is defined as “something that fails badly” or “a stupid or silly person”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)