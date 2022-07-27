UN: 74% of Gaza Reconstruction Project Complete

Gaza, MINA – The reconstruction of Palestinian houses demolished during the 2021 Israeli bombardment is “continuing,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday, MEMO reported.

“A total of 364 houses are currently being reconstructed, and about 100 new refugee cases will receive financial aid next week,” UNRWA said, noting that “75 percent of the refugees were enrolled in a financial aid programme.”

UNRWA pointed out that its headquarters in Gaza was “one of the completely demolished houses during the 2021 war.”

“Since the inception of the programme until this August, a total of 657 families will have received rent allowances,” the organisation added, explaining that the allowance would continue to be paid “until the end of the year.”

The humanitarian organisation stressed that repair allowances were paid to “more than 7,000 families throughout the besieged Gaza Strip.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)